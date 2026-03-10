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2
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15
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3
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1
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3
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2
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1
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1
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1
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3
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8
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LOL
9
DOTA2
1
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5
FIFA World Cup
02:00 - 16.07
Anh
vs
Argentina
2 - 3
0 - 1
2 - 2
2 - 3
0 - 1
2 - 2
ROY
+2
NICK
BRADY
-
-
-
-
-
-
Giao Hữu CLB
21:00 - 15.07
Reims
vs
Francs Borains
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Giao Hữu CLB
21:00 - 15.07
Sieradz
vs
Sroda Wlkp
1 - 6
5 - 1
1 - 6
5 - 1
-
-
-
-
-
-
Giao Hữu CLB
21:00 - 15.07
Caen
vs
Paris 13 Atletico
0 - 3
0 - 0
0 - 1
0 - 3
0 - 0
0 - 1
-
-
-
-
-
-
Giao Hữu CLB
21:15 - 15.07
Odra Opole
vs
Maccabi Netanya
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
UEFA Europa Conference
21:30 - 15.07
Malisheva
vs
Vllaznia Shkoder
2 - 1
2 - 1
ROY
-
-
-
-
-
-
Giao Hữu CLB
21:30 - 15.07
Caykur Rizespor
vs
Dinamo Batumi
3 - 1
5 - 2
3 - 1
5 - 2
-
-
-
-
-
-
Giao Hữu CLB
21:30 - 15.07
Jedinstvo UB
vs
FK Vrsac
2 - 0
0 - 0
2 - 2
2 - 0
0 - 0
2 - 2
-
-
-
-
-
-
Giao Hữu CLB
21:30 - 15.07
Hansa Rostock
vs
Greifswalder FC
2 - 3
2 - 3
-
-
-
-
-
-
Giao Hữu CLB
21:30 - 15.07
Nữ GKS Katowice
vs
Nữ Rekord Bielsko
1 - 1
2 - 0
2 - 3
1 - 1
2 - 0
2 - 3
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kazakhstan Cup
22:00 - 15.07
Ordabasy
vs
Altay FK
0 - 0
0 - 0
XMEN
-
-
-
-
-
-
Giao Hữu CLB
22:00 - 15.07
Nữ Eintracht Frankfurt
vs
Nữ 1.FSV Mainz 05
2 - 4
3 - 0
2 - 4
3 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Giao Hữu CLB
22:00 - 15.07
FK Jablonec
vs
Metalist 1925
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Giao Hữu CLB
22:00 - 15.07
Sturm Graz
vs
Pogon Szczecin
1 - 6
1 - 2
1 - 6
1 - 2
-
-
-
-
-
-
Giao Hữu CLB
22:00 - 15.07
AFC Ajax
vs
VfL Bochum
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
KEN
-
-
-
-
-
-
Giao Hữu CLB
22:00 - 15.07
Holstein Kiel
vs
Al-Ahli SFC
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
TOM
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hạng 2 Phần Lan
22:30 - 15.07
JIPPO
vs
Mikkelin
1 - 3
1 - 2
1 - 3
1 - 3
1 - 2
1 - 3
-
-
-
-
-
-
Finnish Ykkonen
22:30 - 15.07
GBK Kokkola
vs
Narpes Kraft
6 - 2
2 - 3
1 - 1
6 - 2
2 - 3
1 - 1
-
-
-
-
-
-
Paraguayan Women League
22:30 - 15.07
Nữ Deportivo Recoleta
vs
Nữ Sportivo Trinidense
0 - 0
1 - 1
4 - 2
0 - 0
1 - 1
4 - 2
-
-
-
-
-
-
Giao Hữu CLB
23:00 - 15.07
Rapid Wien
vs
Panathinaikos
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
NEMO
-
-
-
-
-
-
Xem thêm lịch trực tiếp
Europe U20 Championship Division B
20:30 - 15.07
Đảo Síp U20
vs
Armenia U20
-
-
-
-
-
-
Europe U20 Championship Division A
20:30 - 15.07
Đức U20
vs
Latvia U20
-
-
-
-
-
-
Europe U20 Championship Division B
21:00 - 15.07
Bồ Đào Nha U20
vs
Kosovo U20
ALAN
-
-
-
-
-
-
Women National Basketball Association
23:00 - 15.07
Nữ Chicago Sky
vs
Nữ Seattle Storm
-
-
-
-
-
-
Europe U20 Championship Division B
23:30 - 15.07
Luxembourg U20
vs
Ukraine U20
-
-
-
-
-
-
Women National Basketball Association
00:00 - 16.07
Nữ Minnesota Lynx
vs
Nữ Los Angeles Sparks
-
-
-
-
-
-
Europe U20 Championship Division B
01:30 - 16.07
Iceland U20
vs
Bosnia U20
-
-
-
-
-
-
NBA Summer League
02:30 - 16.07
Minnesota Timberwolves
vs
Indiana Pacers
-
-
-
-
-
-
NBA Summer League
03:00 - 16.07
Philadelphia 76ers
vs
Orlando Magic
-
-
-
-
-
-
NBA Summer League
04:30 - 16.07
Cleveland Cavaliers
vs
New Orleans Pelicans
-
-
-
-
-
-
NBA Summer League
05:00 - 16.07
Detroit Pistons
vs
Phoenix Suns
STEP
-
-
-
-
-
-
NBA Summer League
06:30 - 16.07
Charlotte Hornets
vs
Milwaukee Bucks
ALAN
-
-
-
-
-
-
Baloncesto Superior Nacional
07:00 - 16.07
Gigantes Carolina
vs
Baamon cattle Herder
-
-
-
-
-
-
NBA Summer League
07:00 - 16.07
Sacramento Kings
vs
Boston Celtics
TOMMY
-
-
-
-
-
-
Baloncesto Superior Nacional
07:00 - 16.07
Aguada Santeros
vs
Capitanes de Arecibo
-
-
-
-
-
-
Women National Basketball Association
07:00 - 16.07
Nữ Indiana Fever
vs
Nữ Golden State
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chile Liga Nacional Basketball
08:00 - 16.07
Colegio Los Leones
vs
Colo Colo
-
-
-
-
-
-
NBA Summer League
08:30 - 16.07
San Antonio Spurs
vs
Utah Jazz
STEP
-
-
-
-
-
-
NBA Summer League
09:30 - 16.07
Los Angeles Clippers
vs
Washington Wizards
TOMMY
-
-
-
-
-
-
China Women National Championship Basketball
13:00 - 16.07
Nữ ShangHai BaoShan
vs
Nữ Beijing Ducks
-
-
-
-
-
-
Xem thêm lịch trực tiếp
WTA Iasi, Romania Women Singles
19:45 - 15.07
Anna Bondar
vs
Tamara Zidanšek
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Anna Bondar
-
-
-
-
-
Tamara Zidanšek
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Gstaad, Switzerland Men Singles
21:00 - 15.07
Arthur Rinderknech
vs
Clement Tabur
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Arthur Rinderknech
-
-
-
-
-
Clement Tabur
-
-
-
-
-
VIC
-
-
-
-
-
-
WTA 125K Rome, Italy Women Singles
21:00 - 15.07
Francesca Jones
vs
Federica Urgesi
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Francesca Jones
-
-
-
-
-
Federica Urgesi
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Challenger Cordenons, Italy Men Singles
21:15 - 15.07
Stefano Napolitano
vs
Alex Barrena
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Stefano Napolitano
-
-
-
-
-
Alex Barrena
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WTA 125K Kitzbuhel, Austria Women Singles
21:25 - 15.07
Maria Lourdes Carle
vs
Barbora Palicova
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Maria Lourdes Carle
-
-
-
-
-
Barbora Palicova
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WTA Athens, Greece Women Singles
21:30 - 15.07
Elena Micic
vs
Zheng Qinwen
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Elena Micic
-
-
-
-
-
Zheng Qinwen
-
-
-
-
-
LUCAS
-
-
-
-
-
-
WTA Iasi, Romania Women Singles
21:30 - 15.07
Clara Burel
vs
Elsa Jacquemot
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Clara Burel
-
-
-
-
-
Elsa Jacquemot
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Gstaad, Switzerland Men Singles
21:35 - 15.07
Yannick Hanfmann
vs
Valentin Vacherot
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Yannick Hanfmann
-
-
-
-
-
Valentin Vacherot
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Umag, Croatia Men Singles
22:10 - 15.07
Pablo Carreño Busta
vs
Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Pablo Carreño Busta
-
-
-
-
-
Camilo Ugo Carabelli
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Gstaad, Switzerland Men Singles
22:30 - 15.07
Jerome Kym
vs
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Jerome Kym
-
-
-
-
-
Stefanos Tsitsipas
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WTA Iasi, Romania Women Singles
22:40 - 15.07
Elina Avanesyan
vs
Petra Marcinko
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Elina Avanesyan
-
-
-
-
-
Petra Marcinko
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Umag, Croatia Men Singles
23:00 - 15.07
Flavio Cobolli
vs
Roman Andres Burruchaga
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Flavio Cobolli
-
-
-
-
-
Roman Andres Burruchaga
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Bastad, Sweden Men Singles
16:00 - 16.07
Nikoloz Basilashvili
vs
Thiago Agustin Tirante
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Nikoloz Basilashvili
-
-
-
-
-
Thiago Agustin Tirante
-
-
-
-
-
VIC
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Bastad, Sweden Men Singles
17:10 - 16.07
Andrey Rublev
vs
Andrea Pellegrino
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Andrey Rublev
-
-
-
-
-
Andrea Pellegrino
-
-
-
-
-
VIC
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Bastad, Sweden Men Singles
18:20 - 16.07
Alejandro Tabilo
vs
Lautaro Midon
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Alejandro Tabilo
-
-
-
-
-
Lautaro Midon
-
-
-
-
-
VIC
-
-
-
-
-
-
Xem thêm lịch trực tiếp
Xem thêm lịch trực tiếp
European Championships U18
20:00 - 15.07
Đức U18
vs
Romania U18
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Đức U18
-
-
-
-
-
Romania U18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nations League
21:30 - 15.07
Ukraine
vs
Iran
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Ukraine
-
-
-
-
-
Iran
-
-
-
-
-
TYSON
-
-
-
-
-
-
European Championships U18
22:30 - 15.07
Serbia U18
vs
Ba Lan U18
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Serbia U18
-
-
-
-
-
Ba Lan U18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
European Championships U18
22:30 - 15.07
CH Séc U18
vs
Hà Lan U18
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
CH Séc U18
-
-
-
-
-
Hà Lan U18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nations League
00:00 - 16.07
Bulgaria
vs
Ba Lan
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Bulgaria
-
-
-
-
-
Ba Lan
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
European Championships U18
01:00 - 16.07
Bulgaria U18
vs
Tây Ban Nha U18
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Bulgaria U18
-
-
-
-
-
Tây Ban Nha U18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nations League
01:00 - 16.07
Serbia
vs
Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Serbia
-
-
-
-
-
Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
European Championships U18
01:00 - 16.07
Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ U18
vs
Italy U18
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ U18
-
-
-
-
-
Italy U18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nations League
04:00 - 16.07
Pháp
vs
Brazil
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Pháp
-
-
-
-
-
Brazil
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nations League
08:00 - 16.07
USA
vs
Trung Quốc
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
USA
-
-
-
-
-
Trung Quốc
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Asian Championship U18
09:00 - 16.07
Nhật Bản U18
vs
Ấn Độ U18
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Nhật Bản U18
-
-
-
-
-
Ấn Độ U18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Asian Championship U18
09:30 - 16.07
Indonesia U18
vs
Kyrgyzstan U18
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Indonesia U18
-
-
-
-
-
Kyrgyzstan U18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Asian Championship U18
12:00 - 16.07
Iran U18
vs
Hàn Quốc U18
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Iran U18
-
-
-
-
-
Hàn Quốc U18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Asian Championship U18
12:30 - 16.07
Ả Rập Xê Út U18
vs
Bahrain U18
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Ả Rập Xê Út U18
-
-
-
-
-
Bahrain U18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nations League
13:30 - 16.07
Bỉ
vs
Italy
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Bỉ
-
-
-
-
-
Italy
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Asian Championship U18
15:00 - 16.07
Trung Quốc U18
vs
Thái Lan U18
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Trung Quốc U18
-
-
-
-
-
Thái Lan U18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Asian Championship U18
15:30 - 16.07
Philippines U18
vs
Australia U18
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Philippines U18
-
-
-
-
-
Australia U18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nations League
17:20 - 16.07
Nhật Bản
vs
Canada
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Nhật Bản
-
-
-
-
-
Canada
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Asian Championship U18
18:00 - 16.07
Pakistan U18
vs
Đài Loan U18
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Pakistan U18
-
-
-
-
-
Đài Loan U18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Asian Championship U18
18:30 - 16.07
Kazakhstan U18
vs
Hồng Kông U18
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Kazakhstan U18
-
-
-
-
-
Hồng Kông U18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Xem thêm lịch trực tiếp
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Esports World Cup 2026
20:55 - 15.07
Team Secret
vs
Karmine Corp
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
MARTY
-
-
-
-
-
-
Esports World Cup 2026
21:00 - 15.07
Movistar KOI
vs
GAM Esports
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
LES Summer 2026
22:00 - 15.07
UB Alma Mater
vs
GIANTX PRIDE
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Equal eSports Cup 2026
23:00 - 15.07
SK Gaming Avarosa
vs
Solary Eclipse
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Equal eSports Cup 2026
23:00 - 15.07
Blue Otter EMEA
vs
Barcząca Esports Babylon
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Esports World Cup 2026
23:10 - 15.07
FURIA Esports
vs
Dplus
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
MARTY
-
-
-
-
-
-
LES Summer 2026
00:30 - 16.07
Movistar KOI Fénix
vs
Barça eSports
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Equal eSports Cup 2026
01:00 - 16.07
SK Gaming Avarosa
vs
Blue Otter EMEA
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Equal eSports Cup 2026
01:00 - 16.07
Solary Eclipse
vs
Barcząca Esports Babylon
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
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Stake Ranked Episode 3
19:00 - 15.07
3DMAX
vs
HEROIC
H1
0 - 0
H2
0 - 0
H3
0 - 0
H1
0 - 0
H2
0 - 0
H3
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
CCT 2026 Europe Series 5 Closed Qualifier
21:00 - 15.07
Entropy
vs
Honvéd
H1
0 - 0
H2
0 - 0
H3
0 - 0
H1
0 - 0
H2
0 - 0
H3
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Stake Ranked Episode 3
22:30 - 15.07
Wildcard
vs
Gentle Mates
H1
0 - 0
H2
0 - 0
H3
0 - 0
H1
0 - 0
H2
0 - 0
H3
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
BetBoom RUSH B Summit Season 4
23:00 - 15.07
Bounty Hunters
vs
Keyd Stars
H1
0 - 0
H2
0 - 0
H3
0 - 0
H1
0 - 0
H2
0 - 0
H3
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Stake Ranked Episode 3
00:30 - 16.07
paiN
vs
Phantom
H1
0 - 0
H2
0 - 0
H3
0 - 0
H1
0 - 0
H2
0 - 0
H3
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
dota2
Esports World Cup - Riyadh Masters 2026
22:15 - 15.07
BetBoom Team
vs
LGD Gaming
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-